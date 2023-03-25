SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,889,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,229 shares.The stock last traded at $30.36 and had previously closed at $30.19.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,657,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 576,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

