SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

