Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

