Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Spirent Communications to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:SPT opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.14) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,894.14). Also, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,593 shares of company stock worth $7,789,936. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.