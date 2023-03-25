Spring Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spring Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 4.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average of $263.39. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

