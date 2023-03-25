Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

