Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 133 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

