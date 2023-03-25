Stephens Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.