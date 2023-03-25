Stephens Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
