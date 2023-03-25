Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $260.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.76.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

