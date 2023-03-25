Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 28394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sterling Check Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

About Sterling Check

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 99.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 50.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 45.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

