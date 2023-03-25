Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 768 call options.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

