StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

