StockNews.com Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
