StockNews.com Downgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CI. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

