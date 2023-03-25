StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

