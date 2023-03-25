StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 168.32% and a negative net margin of 327.91%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

