StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

CAPL stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

