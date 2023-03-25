StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
CAPL stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.
Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
