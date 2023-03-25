StockNews.com Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.5 %

HOG opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

