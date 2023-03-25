StockNews.com Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to “Buy”

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive
Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,247,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.
