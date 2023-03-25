StockNews.com Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to “Buy”

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,247,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

