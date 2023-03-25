Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $249.32.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

