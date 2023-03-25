Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $328.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

