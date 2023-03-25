Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.04. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
