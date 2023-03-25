Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2,621.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.