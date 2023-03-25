Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAD opened at $212.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $332.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

