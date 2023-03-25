Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Allstate stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

