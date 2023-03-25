Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.