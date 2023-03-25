Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.