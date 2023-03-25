Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $131.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.