Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 4.2 %

AMT opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.