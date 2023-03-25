Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

