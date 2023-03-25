Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,476 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

