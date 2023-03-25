Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 174 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $313.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.