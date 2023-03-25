Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 205 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

