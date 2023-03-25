Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

