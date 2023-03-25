Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 241 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

