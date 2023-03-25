Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 447 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

