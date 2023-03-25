Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

