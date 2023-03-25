Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at C$39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

