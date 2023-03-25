Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.82.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU stock opened at C$39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
