Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TAIMF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. Taiga Motors has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Taiga Motors alerts:

About Taiga Motors

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.