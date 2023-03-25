Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
Shares of TAIMF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. Taiga Motors has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
About Taiga Motors
