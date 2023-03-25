TCR2 Therapeutics’ (TCRR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.18. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
