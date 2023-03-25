TCR2 Therapeutics’ (TCRR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.18. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

