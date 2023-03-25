TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 4,110,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,072,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

