Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Head to Head Contrast

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.66 $788.60 million $16.53 25.71 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $496.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

