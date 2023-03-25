Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 3,732,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,684,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Specifically, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,814,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,994,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,540. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Stock Up 6.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 23.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

