Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TENX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TENX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

