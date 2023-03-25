The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Cut by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

