The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CI opened at $260.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.39 and a 200 day moving average of $303.76.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

