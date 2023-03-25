The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target to $0.85

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.20 to $0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LumiraDx Stock Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

LumiraDx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

