The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target to $0.85

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.20 to $0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
