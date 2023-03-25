The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

