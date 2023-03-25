The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers British Land (LON:BLND) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 370 ($4.54) target price on the stock.

British Land Stock Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 366.10 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 433.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 546.80 ($6.71).

Insider Activity at British Land

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,285.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,986 shares of company stock worth $785,859. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

