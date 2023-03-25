The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $339.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.07.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $312.57 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

