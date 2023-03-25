The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $247.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

